Black Italian actress describes racist messages on live TV

Lorena Monroe Cesarini, right, isa accompanied by Italian RAI State TV host Amadeus as she appears on the stage of the Ariston theater on the occasion of the Sanremo songs festival, in San Remo, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. A Black Italian actress said she received on-line harassment after her appearance as a guest on Italy’s annual Sanremo music festival was announced. Lorena Monroe Cesarini told a live and TV audience on Wednesday that “evidently for someone, the color of my skin is a problem,” reading some messages she received on social media. They included messages saying she didn’t deserve being a guest at the music festival and that “they called you because you are black,” and one saying “maybe they called you to wash the staircase or put the flowers in vases.” (Matteo Rasero/LaPresse via AP)