Half-shredded Banksy could fetch over $5 million at auction

Art handlers at Sotheby's auction house hold Banksy's 'Love is in the Bin', before it returns to auction at Sotheby's, London, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. A Banksy artwork that was sensationally shredded just after it sold for $1.4 million us up for sale again -- at several times the price. Sotheby’s said Friday that “Love is in the Bin” will be offered at an Oct. 14 auction in London, with a pre-sale estimate of 4 million pounds to 6 million pounds ($5.5 million to $8.3 million). (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)