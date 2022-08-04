Prosecutors await forensic analysis in Alec Baldwin shooting

FILE - Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies speaks during a news conference in Santa Fe, N.M., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Carmack-Altwies says her office will decide whether criminal charges will be filed in the fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin once the investigation is complete. In a statement issued Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, Carmack-Altwies said that her office has received only portions of the investigation from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)