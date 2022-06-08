Prosecutors: R. Kelly should get at least 25 years in prison

FILE - R&B singer R. Kelly enters the Cook County Criminal Court Building, Wednesday, May 28, 2008, in Chicago. R. Kelly, the R&B superstar known for his anthem “I Believe I Can Fly,” deserves at least 25 years behind bars for sexually abusing women and girls, prosecutors said in a memo filed Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in advance of his sentencing later this month.(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)