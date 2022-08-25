Witness: R. Kelly manager threatened her over stolen video

R. Kelly's defense attorneys, Jennifer Bonjean, left, and Ashley Cohen, walk into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago, Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, 2022. Opening statements set for Wednesday give prosecutors and R. Kelly's attorneys their first chance to address jurors directly about charges that accuse the R&B singer of enticing of minors for sex, producing child pornography and rigging his 2008 pornography trial. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)