Photographer Ron Galella, sued by Jackie Onassis, dead at 91

FILE - Ron Galella, the subject of the documentary "Smash His Camera," poses for a portrait at the Gibson Guitar Lounge during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 25, 2010. Celebrity photographer Galella has died at age 91. A spokesperson says Galella died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at his home in Montville, N.J., of congestive heart failure. (AP Photo/Carlo Allegri, File)