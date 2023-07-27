Bo Goldman, Oscar-winning screenwriter of 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest', dies at 90

FILE - Oscar-winning writers, from left, Richard Brooks, Bo Goldman, and Gore Vidal join members of the Writers Guild of America during a massive picket outside the 20-Century Fox studios in Los Angeles on June 25, 1981. Goldman, who penned the Oscar-winning scripts to “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and “Melvin and Howard” and whose textured, empathy-rich screenplays made him one of Hollywood’s finest writers, has died. He was 90. Goldman died Tuesday in Helendale, Calif., his son-in-law, the director Todd Field, said. (AP Photo/ Wally Fong, File)