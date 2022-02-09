Damon Galgut, Colm Toibin among Folio Prize finalists

FILE - Author Colm Toibin poses for photographers during the photo call for Brooklyn, in London, Oct. 12, 2015. Novels by Damon Galgut and Colm Toibin are among eight books contending for Britain’s Rathbones Folio Prize for literature. Galgut’s Booker Prize-winning South African story “The Promise” and Toibin’s novel about Thomas Mann, “The Magician,” are on the shortlist announced Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 for the 30,000 pound ($41,000) prize, open to both fiction and nonfiction. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)