Pete Davidson skipping ride to space on Jeff Bezos rocket

FILE -Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" at Metrograph on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in New York. Pete Davidson has bowed out of a short trip to space next week. Jeff Bezos' space travel company said Thursday, March 17, 2022 that the “Saturday Night Live” star is no longer able to make the flight. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)