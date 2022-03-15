St. Patrick's Day in Savannah revived after virus hiatus

FILE - Revelers prepare for the 195-year-old St. Patrick's Day parade on one of the city's historic squares, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Savannah, Ga. Savannah is gearing up for a big comeback of its most profitable holiday Thursday, March 17, 2022, as its beloved St. Patrick's Day parade returns for the first time since 2019. .(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)