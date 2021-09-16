Elton John postpones European shows after hip injury

FILE - Elton John is seen after performing "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" nominated for the award for best original song from "Rocketman" at the Oscars on Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. John is releasing an album of collaborations with artists from several generations and genres, including Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Stevie Nicks and Stevie Wonder. “The Lockdown Sessions,” a collection of 16 songs featuring John with artists from Dua Lipa to the late Glen Campbell, will be released on Oct. 22. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)