Vina Morales replaces Lea Salonga in Broadway's 'Here Lies Love' to spotlight Filipino stars

FILE - Vina Morales arrives at the World Premiere of "Easter Sunday" in Los Angeles on Aug. 2, 2022. Morales will take over as Aurora Aquino in the Broadway musical “Here Lies Love” for a month-long engagement starting Sept. 22. She replaces Lea Salonga ,who has been with the show since previews in June. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)