What to know about the queen's lying in state in Westminster

FILE - The gun carriage carrying the coffin of Britain's Queen Mother, is pulled by the Royal Horse Artillery, with members of the royal family following as it enters Horse Guards Parade on its journey to Westminster Hall, in London, Friday April 5, 2002. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flock to London’s medieval Westminster Hall from Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, whose coffin will lie in state for four days until her funeral on Monday. (AP Photo/Rebecca Naden/Pool, File)