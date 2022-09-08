Vermeer exhibit to unite Milkmaid, Girl with a Pearl Earring

Rijksmuseum director Taco Dibbits speaks in front of Vermeer's The Milkmaid in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. In an unprecedented blockbuster exhibit, from Feb. 10, to June 4, 2023, the Rijksmuseum will unite two iconic paintings from Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer, The Girl with a Pearl Earring and The Milkmaid, together with 27 of the 35 known paintings of the 17th century artist who had the uncanny genius of letting a soothing inner light exude from his canvas. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)