'This Is Us,' 'black-ish' salutes set for Paley TV festival

This image released by NBC shows Sterling K. Brown as Randall in a scene from "This Is Us," which is among the shows to be saluted at the Paley Center for Media’s annual TV festival. PaleyFest LA is returning to live events after two years of pandemic-caused virtual editions. The 39th annual PaleyFest will run from April 2-10 and include 10 events featuring the casts and creators of 13 series(NBC via AP)