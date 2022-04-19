Man sentenced to 10 years in rapper Mac Miller’s drug death

FILE - This photo provided by the Havasu City Police Department shows Ryan Reavis in September 2019. Reavis, accused of supplying the dealer who sold Mac Miller the drugs that killed the rapper, has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge, prosecutors said. Reavis received a 131-month sentence on Monday, April 18, 2022, according to Ciaran McEvoy, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles. (Havasu City Police Department via AP, File)