Celebrities go online to voice support for Ukraine

This combination of photos shows, top row from left, Jon Bon Jovi, Garth Brooks, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Luis Fonsi, Elton John, bottom row from left, Juanes, Angélique Kidjo, Chris Rock, Alejandro Sanz, Bruce Springsteen and Gloria Steinem, who are among the celebrities expected to participate in a Global Citizen-organized social media rally to show support for Ukraine. (AP Photo)