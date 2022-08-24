Jerry Allison, drummer for Buddy Holly, dead at 82

FILE - Jerry J.I. Allison performs in Clear Lake, Iowa, on Jan. 30, 2009, to honor the 50-year anniversary of a crash that claimed the life of rock 'n' roll legends Buddy Holly, J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson and Ritchie Valens, in February 1959. Allison, who played and co-wrote songs with rock pioneer and childhood friend Buddy Holly and whose future wife inspired the classic “Peggy Sue,” has died. He was 82. (Teresa Prince/Globe-Gazette via AP, File)