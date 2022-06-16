Disney's 'Lightyear' banned in Muslim world for lesbian kiss

FILE - This image released by Disney/Pixar shows character Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Chris Evans, left, and Alisha Hawthorne, voiced by Uzo Aduba, in a scene from the animated film "Lightyear," releasing June 17, 2022. Authorities across the Muslim world have barred Disney's latest animated film "Lightyear" from being played at cinemas after the inclusion of a brief kiss between a lesbian couple, the company said Thursday, June 16. (Disney/Pixar via AP, File)