Comic screen star Patrick Huard named host of Quebec edition of 'LOL'

Montreal comedian and actor Patrick Huard is set to host the upcoming Quebec edition of a popular Amazon Prime Video's reality series. Titled "LOL: Qui Rira Le Dernier?," the new six-episode series will be shot in Montreal and will feature a yet to be named cast of popular French-speaking stand-ups and comedic actors. Huard is seen during the filming of the movie Bon Cop Bad Cop 2, Wednesday, June 15, 2016 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson