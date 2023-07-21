Elton John, Berry Gordy, Scorsese and more friends and admirers of Tony Bennett react to his death

FILE - Singer Tony Bennett reacts to the crowd during his performance at comedians Jon Stewart's and Stephen Colbert's Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear on the National Mall in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2010. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)