UK police arrest suspect in a stabbing that took place near the British Museum in London

A police vehicle and bystanders outside the British Museum after an incident close to the museum, in London, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Police in London say they have arrested a man suspected of stabbing another man near the British Museum. The museum known for housing the Rosetta Stone was evacuated Tuesday but police say there's no more risk to the public. Metropolitan Police said the stabbing occurred at a street corner near the museum's entrance. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)