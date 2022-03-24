Circus solidarity: Ukrainian performers find home in Hungary

A Ukrainian circus artist who fled the war in Ukraine trains in a circus practice facility in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Around 100 Ukrainian circus art students aged 5-20, with their adult chaperones, escaped the embattled cities of Kharkiv and Kyiv amid Russian bombings. In neighboring Hungary, fellow circus devotees extended help and solidarity, taking them in and allowing them to continue training in the safety of the capital, Budapest. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)