Canadian comic Mae Martin on mining their past for hit Netflix series 'Feel Good'

Mae Martin is shown in this series "Feel Good" in this undated handout photo. After a whirlwind year of critical kudos and celebrity fans including Victoria Beckham, London-based Canadian comedy star Mae Martin is set to celebrate on home soil. The Toronto-raised co-creator and star of Netflix's dramedy series "Feel Good" hopes to cross the pond next month to finally see loved ones who haven't been able to applaud the actor-writer's smash success in person due to the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Netflix