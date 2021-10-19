Anna Netrebko needs shoulder surgery, cancels performances

FILE - Russian soprano Anna Netrebko bows to the audience at the end of La Scala opera house's gala season opener, Giacomo Puccini's opera "Tosca" at the Milan La Scala theater, Italy, on Dec. 7, 2019. Netrebko needs shoulder surgery and has canceled performances in Verdi’s “Nabucco” at the Vienna State Opera. The 50-year-old was to have sung Abigaille on Nov. 1, 6, 9 and 12, the first three with Amartuvshin Enkhbat in the title role and the last with Plácido Domingo (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)