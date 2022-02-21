Encore! Nelly to play NY State Fair for 2nd year in a row

FILE — Nelly attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre, May 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. Fans who missed Nelly at last year's New York State Fair are getting another chance this summer. Organizers announced Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, that the Grammy-winning rapper will be back at the fairgrounds Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)