Viola Davis memoir 'Finding Me' scheduled for next April

FILE - In this April 25, 2021 file photo, Viola Davis arrives at the Oscars at Union Station in Los Angeles. Davis is working on a memoir her publisher calls deeply personal and brutally honest. HarperOne will release Davis’ “Finding Me” on April 19, 2022. Davis will trace her rise from growing up in poverty and family violence in Rhode Island to becoming one of the world’s most acclaimed actors. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool, File)