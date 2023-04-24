Singer R. Kelly moved to North Carolina prison from Chicago

FILE - R. Kelly leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case May 8, 2019, in Chicago. According to federal officials Monday, April 24, 2023, singer R. Kelly was moved from a Chicago correctional center to a medium-security prison in North Carolina last week. A federal judge in Chicago sentenced the 56-year-old Grammy Award-winning R&B singer in February to 20 years in prison for child pornography and enticement of minors for sex. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)