Weinstein conviction appeal to be heard by highest NY court

FILE - Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial in New York, Feb. 24, 2020. New York's highest court has agreed to hear an appeal from Weinstein over his 2020 rape conviction. A spokesman for the Court of Appeals said Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, that oral arguments would likely be held sometime next year, after the decision to hear the case was granted Aug. 19. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)