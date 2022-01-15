Prince Andrew, accuser seek witnesses in sex abuse lawsuit

FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan gave the green light Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 to a lawsuit against Prince Andrew by Virginia Giuffre, who says he sexually abused her when she was 17. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP, file)