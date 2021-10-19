Puppet Little Amal arrives in UK after journey across Europe

Actor Jude Law attends the arrival of Little Amal, a 3.5-meter-tall puppet of a nine-year-old Syrian girl, as it arrives at Folkestone Beach, Kent, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 as part of the Handspring Puppet Company's 'The Walk'. The puppet started her journey in Turkey on 27 July and has travelled nearly 8,000 km across Greece, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium and France, symbolizing millions of displaced children. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)