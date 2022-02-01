Mickey Guyton, Jhené Aiko, Mary Mary to sing at Super Bowl

This combination photo shows country music star Mickey Guyton, left, at the American Music Awards on Nov. 21, 2021 in Los Angeles and Jhene Aiko at the premiere of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" on Aug. 16, 2021 in Los Angeles. Guyton will hit this month's Super Bowl stage to sing the national anthem, while Aiko will perform "America the Beautiful." The performances will take place Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Invision-Jordan Strauss