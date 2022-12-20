Caro still working away on fifth LBJ book, no pub date set

FILE - Author and biographer Robert Caro stands beside an image of his younger self after touring a permanent exhibit in his honor, "Turn Every Page": Inside the Robert A. Caro Archive, at the New York Historical Society Museum & Library in New York on Oct. 20, 2021. Caro’s very long-awaited next book is that he knows the final words. The bad news is that he’s known them for years and remains far from concluding his Lyndon Johnson series, for which he has published four volumes over a period of 40 years. Vol. 4, “The Passage of Power,” came out in 2012. The fifth volume is expected to cover Johnson’s first full year as president and continue through the end of his presidency, 1969, and his death four years later. Caro says the fifth book will be “big.” (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)