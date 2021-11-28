Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer at 41

FILE - Virgil Abloh poses for photographers upon arrival at the Nike Celebrates The Beautiful Game event, in London on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. Abloh, a leading fashion executive hailed as the Karl Lagerfeld of his generation, has died after a private battle with cancer. He was 41. Abloh’s death was announced Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 by LVMH Louis Vuitton and the Off White label, the brand he founded. (AP Photo/Vianney Le Caer/File)