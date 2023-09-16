Wayne Johnston's memoir 'Jennie's Boy' wins Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour

Wayne Johnston is the winner of this year’s Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour.
The novelist’s memoir “Jennie’s Boy,” published by Alfred A. Knopf Canada, took home the $25,000 prize.
“Jennie’s Boy” tells the story of Johnston’s Newfoundland childhood, his family and community.
Two runners-up, author and creative writing professor Susan Juby and the creator of CBC hit series "Little Mosque on the Prairie'' Zarqa Nawaz, each received a prize of $4,000.
Juby’s comedic murder mystery novel “Mindful of Murder” was published by HarperCollins, and Nawaz’s satirical novel “Jameela Green Ruins Everything" was published by Simon and Schuster Canada.
The winner and the two finalists were selected from 71 entries for meeting the judging criteria for humorous books that are written with style and depth.
The prize was handed out at a gala dinner on Saturday near Orillia, Ont.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2023.