Safety and stars: TIFF navigates an expanded hybrid festival amid Delta concerns

A sanitizing worker walks up an escalator at Toronto International Film Festival's TIFF Bell Lightbox theatre on King St., in Toronto, ahead of the festival's opening night, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. If there's one thing organizers of the Toronto International Film Festival learned from last year's pandemic-tailored showcase, it's that they "have to adapt constantly," says co-head Cameron Bailey. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston