Historic Boston church where the Revolution was sparked to host its first play

Actor Nathan Johnson, in the role of Cato, performs during a dress rehearsal of the play "Revolution's Edge" Monday, June 12, 2023, at Old North Church, in Boston's historic North End neighborhood. Old North Church, which played a pivotal role in the nation's fight for independence, and is one of Boston's most popular tourist attractions, will host a theater performance for the first time in the church's 300-year history. The 45-minute play opens Thursday, June 15. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)