Bruce Springsteen receives this year's Woody Guthrie Prize

FILE - Bruce Springsteen performs at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert in support of the Bob Woodruff Foundation in New York on Nov. 4, 2019. Springsteen is this year's winner of the Woody Guthrie Prize. The award honors artists of any medium who continue the legacy of the Oklahoma songwriter. Springsteen calls Guthrie one of his most important influences. The legendary performer will be honored in a virtual ceremony May 13. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)