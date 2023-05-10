Mommy blogger Heather Armstrong, known as Dooce to fans, dead at 47

This image released by Peter Ashdown shows a selfie of mommy blogger Heather Armstrong in Salt Lake City on April 1, 2023. Armstrong, died by suicide, her boyfriend Pete Ashdown told The Associated Press, saying he found her Tuesday night, May 9, 2023, at their Salt Lake City home. She was 47. She laid bare her struggles as a mother and her battles with depression and alcoholism on her site Dooce.com and on social media. (Peter Ashdown via AP)