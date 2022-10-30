German climate activists glue themselves to dinosaur display

Two climate activists carrying a banner "What if the government can't handle it?" have stuck themselves to the handrails of a dinosaur at Berlin's Museum of Natural History in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Commenting on the action, the "Last Generation" protest group said, "Just as the dinosaurs did back then, we are threatened with climate changes that we will not be able to withstand. If we don't want to face extinction, we must act now." (Paul Zinken/dpa via AP)