Henry Silva, known for many tough-guy roles, dies at 95

FILE - Actor Henry Silva is photographed during fellow actor Ernest Borgnine's 90th birthday party at a restaurant in Los Angeles, on Jan. 24, 2007. Silva, a prolific character actor best known for playing villains and touch guys in “The Manchurian Candidate,” “Ocean's Eleven” and other films, has died at age 95. Silva's son Scott Silva told Variety that he died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, of natural causes at the Motion Picture and Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)