States mostly defer to union guidance for on-set gun safety

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 1958, file photo, Rodd Redwing, left, checks the final adjustment which Bob Lane is making on a six-gun in Los Angeles Redwing, a specialist in six-gun drawing, is an actor and a teacher of western gun handling. Lane is one of the men who repair and service the many guns in the studio arsenal, which supplies weapons on call for movies. Guns used in making movies are sometimes real weapons that can fire either bullets or blanks, which are gunpowder charges that produce a flash and a bang but no deadly projectile. Even blanks can eject hot gases and paper or plastic wadding from the barrel that can be lethal at close range. (AP Photo/David Smith, File)