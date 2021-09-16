'A big gray elephant': Paris' Arc de Triomphe is wrapped up

People watch workers wrapping the Arc de Triomphe monument, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Paris. The "L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped" project by late artist Christo and Jeanne-Claude will be on view from, Sept. 18 to Oct. 3. The famed Paris monument will be wrapped in 25,000 square meters of fabric in silvery blue, and with 3,000 meters of red rope. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)