'Riceboy Sleeps' continues to sweep the festival circuit with $25K prize at WIFF

WINDSOR, Ont. - Anthony Shim's "Riceboy Sleeps'' is proving to be a consistent hit on the festival circuit, taking home a $25,000 prize at the Windsor International Film Festival.
The coming-of-age drama added the WIFF Prize in Canadian Film to its accolades Sunday.
The film also won the Best Canadian Film Award at the Vancouver International Film Festival last month, following a prestigious Platform Prize win at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.
Based on Shim's immigrant experiences growing up in British Columbia in the 1990s, the bilingual story stars Korean actress Choi Seung-yoon as a mother who is looking for a fresh start in Canada with her son.
The executive director of WIFF hailed "Riceboy Sleeps" in a statement as "a sensitive, exquisitely judged film by a major talent."
The film festival in southwestern Ontario runs until Nov. 6.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2022.