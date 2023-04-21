Emily in Paris: Parisians face influx of Netflix hero's fans

A graffiti reading "Emily Not Welcome" is scrawled on part of the facade of an apartment building where the fictional character Emily Cooper lives, at 1 Place de d'Estrapade, in Paris, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. The immense success of the Netflix series "Emily in Paris" has transformed a quiet, untouched square in the French capital into a tourist magnet. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)