Subban launches show showcasing diverse world of hockey

FILE - New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban (76) skates against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Newark, N.J. More than a year since playing his last NHL game and retiring at age 33 to go into broadcasting, P.K. Subban is still pushing himself away from the ice. Sure, he's still training and staying in shape, but the 2013 Norris Trophy-winning defenseman is now working on pushing the limits on television. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)