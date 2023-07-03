Drag queens are out, proud and loud in a string of coal towns, from a bingo hall to blue-collar bars

Drag king Xander Valentine, aka Gwen Bobbie, performs "The Greatest Show" from the movie "The Greatest Showman" for the sold-out "Drag Bingo" fundraiser at the Nescopeck Township Volunteer Fire Company Social Hall, in Nescopeck, Pa., Saturday, March 18, 2023, to raise money for a new roof for the Berwick Theater and Center for Community Arts, in Berwick, Pa. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)