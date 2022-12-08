George Johnson, last veteran of Dambusters raid, dies at 101

FILE George "Johnny" Johnson, then aged 95, poses for a photo at his home in Bristol, England, Jan. 5, 2017. Johnson, the last known survivor of Britain’s daring World War II “Dambusters” raid on German infrastructure, has died. He was 101. Britain’s national news agency, PA, said Johnson died peacefully at a care home in the Bristol area of southwest England on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Johnson was a 21-year-old bomb aimer on the 1943 mission by the Royal Air Force’s famed 617 Squadron, codenamed Operation Chastise. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP, File)