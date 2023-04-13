List of Canadian Screen Awards winners in top film categories

The Canadian Screen Awards celebrated the best in homegrown film Thursday night. A look at some of the winners:
Best motion picture — "Brother"
Achievement in direction — Clement Virgo, "Brother"
Performance in a leading role — Lamar Johnson, "Brother"
Performance in a supporting role — Aaron Pierre, "Brother"
Adapted screenplay — Clement Virgo, "Brother"
Original screenplay — Anthony Shim, "Riceboy Sleeps"
Achievement in Cinematography — Sara Mishara, "Viking"
