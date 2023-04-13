List of Canadian Screen Awards winners in top film categories

Aaron Pierre, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Clement Virgo, Kiana Madeira and Lamar Johnson from the movie "Brother" arrive on the red carpet at the Cinematic Arts Awards evening at the Canadian Screen Awards, in Toronto, on Thursday, April 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

The Canadian Screen Awards celebrated the best in homegrown film Thursday night. A look at some of the winners:

Best motion picture — "Brother"

Achievement in direction — Clement Virgo, "Brother"

Performance in a leading role — Lamar Johnson, "Brother"

Performance in a supporting role — Aaron Pierre, "Brother"

Adapted screenplay — Clement Virgo, "Brother"

Original screenplay — Anthony Shim, "Riceboy Sleeps"

Achievement in Cinematography — Sara Mishara, "Viking"

