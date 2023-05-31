Al Pacino, 83, and Noor Alfallah, 29, are expecting a baby

FILE - Al Pacino, winner of the Hollywood supporting actor award for "The Irishman," poses backstage at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 3, 2019. A representative for Al Pacino confirms that the 83-year-old actor and 29-year-old Noor Alfallah are expecting a baby. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)